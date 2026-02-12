First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

First United Corporation (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.90 and traded as high as $38.42. First United shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 7,564 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First United in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $245.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.90.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. First United had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 13.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that First United Corporation will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in First United by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the fourth quarter valued at $695,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of First United by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in First United in the 4th quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in First United by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation is a bank holding company that, through its subsidiary First United Bank & Trust, provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and agricultural customers across central Oklahoma. The company offers deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and time deposits, alongside a variety of lending solutions covering commercial real estate, construction, agricultural and consumer loans.

In addition to traditional banking products, First United delivers treasury management and cash management solutions designed to streamline client operations, as well as online and mobile banking platforms for account access and payments.

