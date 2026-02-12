First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 469,955 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 1,115,720 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.42. 1,838,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,151. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $78.34.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $486,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 130,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 66,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.