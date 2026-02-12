First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Down 57.9% in January

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 469,955 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the January 15th total of 1,115,720 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,178,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ:CIBR traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.42. 1,838,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,151. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $78.34.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2084 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%.
The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.
