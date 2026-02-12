First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM) Short Interest Update

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:AFSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 29,990 shares, an increase of 183.9% from the January 15th total of 10,565 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFSM. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,289,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,064,000 after purchasing an additional 179,627 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 284,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after buying an additional 53,837 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF alerts:

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

AFSM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.32. 1,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,663. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US small-cap companies that exhibit exposure to one or more investing factors. AFSM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.