First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded at Scotiabank

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$45.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$44.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.30 to C$44.20 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$41.28.

Shares of TSE:FM traded down C$0.53 on Thursday, hitting C$37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.80. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.41 and a twelve month high of C$45.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.35.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.95 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.55872 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd is a diversified mining company. The company’s principal activities include mineral exploration, mine engineering and construction, and development and mining operations. The firm produces copper in concentrate, copper anode, copper cathode, nickel, gold, zinc, silver, acid, and pyrite. It has operating mines located in Zambia, Finland, Turkey, Spain, and Mauritania. The firm’s project comprises Guelb Moghrein, Sentinel, Kansanshi, Cobre Panama, Pyhasalmi, Ravensthorpe, among others.

