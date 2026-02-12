First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Short Interest Update

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 132 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 44 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,712 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,712 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Price Performance

Shares of INBKZ stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.73. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary, First Internet Bank of Indiana, operates as a fully digital, branchless bank. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Fishers, Indiana, the company was among the first to deliver comprehensive banking services exclusively online. It is traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol INBKZ.

The company offers a broad range of deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

