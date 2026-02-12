Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.12. Findev shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 114 shares changing hands.

Findev Trading Down 57.9%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.28.

Findev Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments. The company was formerly known as TransGaming Inc and changed its name to Findev Inc in October 2016. Findev Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.