Financially Speaking Inc Takes Position in Global X Silver Miners ETF $SIL

Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. Global X Silver Miners ETF comprises about 2.1% of Financially Speaking Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,151,000 after buying an additional 570,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128,104 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 24,249 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 620.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 180,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 170,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,107 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 2.6%

SIL stock opened at $105.19 on Thursday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00.

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan projects silver will average about $81/oz in 2026 — more than double 2025’s average — implying higher metal prices that typically boost silver-miner earnings and SIL’s NAV. Article Title

J.P. Morgan projects silver will average about $81/oz in 2026 — more than double 2025’s average — implying higher metal prices that typically boost silver-miner earnings and SIL’s NAV. Positive Sentiment: Multiple market reports note silver is holding gains and testing ~$82 resistance as Fed rate-cut odds and a softer U.S. dollar support bullish momentum for precious metals — tailwinds for SIL. Article Title

Multiple market reports note silver is holding gains and testing ~$82 resistance as Fed rate-cut odds and a softer U.S. dollar support bullish momentum for precious metals — tailwinds for SIL. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and technical commentary suggest a potential breakout if NFP and macro data remain supportive; forecasts that see silver breaking toward the low-$80s increase upside risk for silver miners. Article Title

Analysts and technical commentary suggest a potential breakout if NFP and macro data remain supportive; forecasts that see silver breaking toward the low-$80s increase upside risk for silver miners. Positive Sentiment: The Silver Institute highlights structural deficits that keep a bullish medium-term outlook for silver supply/demand — supportive for miner profits and SIL’s performance. Article Title

The Silver Institute highlights structural deficits that keep a bullish medium-term outlook for silver supply/demand — supportive for miner profits and SIL’s performance. Neutral Sentiment: Several market notes report routine profit-taking and modest intraday pressure at times — normal volatility around technical levels that can cause short-term whipsaws but don’t negate the broader bullish setup. Article Title

Several market notes report routine profit-taking and modest intraday pressure at times — normal volatility around technical levels that can cause short-term whipsaws but don’t negate the broader bullish setup. Negative Sentiment: SIL-specific: short interest jumped ~69% in January to ~3.6% of shares outstanding, which can amplify volatility and cap rallies if short-covering reverses or sentiment shifts. (Internal short-interest report)

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

