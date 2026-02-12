Financially Speaking Inc Makes New $6.55 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF $XME

Financially Speaking Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,000. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Financially Speaking Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 225.5% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,793,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,749,000 after buying an additional 1,935,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2,642.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,959,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,867 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 569.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,289 shares during the last quarter. Volterra Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,769,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $123.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.18. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.89 and a fifty-two week high of $135.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.