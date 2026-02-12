Financially Speaking Inc Has $15.67 Million Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF $JTEK

Financially Speaking Inc lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF accounts for about 10.3% of Financially Speaking Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financially Speaking Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF were worth $15,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,509,000 after purchasing an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Integras Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 54.0% during the third quarter. Integras Partners LLC now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth about $110,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF stock opened at $85.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.72. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources. JTEK was launched on Oct 4, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.