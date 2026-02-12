Financially Speaking Inc Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF $ITA

Financially Speaking Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,611 shares during the quarter. Financially Speaking Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 154.8% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 90,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,926 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 1.0%

ITA opened at $230.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $129.14 and a 1-year high of $244.76.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the aerospace and defense sector of the United States equity market. Aerospace companies include manufacturers, assemblers and distributors of aircraft and aircraft parts.

