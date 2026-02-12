Financial Review: Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Corpay and DLocal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Corpay alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corpay 0 5 10 0 2.67 DLocal 0 4 6 1 2.73

Corpay currently has a consensus price target of $379.79, indicating a potential upside of 9.78%. DLocal has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. Given DLocal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DLocal is more favorable than Corpay.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corpay $4.53 billion 5.34 $1.07 billion $15.04 23.00 DLocal $745.97 million 5.37 $120.42 million $0.56 22.89

This table compares Corpay and DLocal”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Corpay has higher revenue and earnings than DLocal. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corpay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Corpay has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DLocal has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.8% of Corpay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of DLocal shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Corpay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.4% of DLocal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Corpay and DLocal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corpay 23.62% 37.13% 6.76% DLocal 17.80% 37.66% 14.84%

Summary

DLocal beats Corpay on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corpay

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc. operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards. It also provides corporate payment solutions consisting of accounts payable automation; virtual cards, cross-border solutions; and purchasing and travel and entertainment card products, as well as lodging payments solutions for employees who travel overnight for work purposes; traveling crews and stranded passengers from airlines and cruise lines; and insurance policyholders displaced from their homes due to damage or catastrophe. In addition, the company offers gifts and payroll cards. It serves business, merchant, consumer, and payment network customers. The company was formerly known as FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Corpay, Inc. in March 2024. Corpay, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.