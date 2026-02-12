Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY) Short Interest Update

Fielmann Group AG (OTCMKTS:FLMNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,449 shares, an increase of 4,290.9% from the January 15th total of 33 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 768 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNY opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Fielmann Group has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.73.

Fielmann Group Company Profile

Fielmann Group is a European eyewear retailer headquartered in Hamburg, Germany. Established in 1972 by Günther Fielmann, the company has grown to become one of the continent’s largest integrated optical providers. Fielmann’s core operations encompass the design, manufacture and retail of prescription frames, sunglasses, contact lenses and hearing aids. The group operates a network of over 800 retail stores across more than ten European countries, serving a broad customer base with a focus on quality and value.

Fielmann’s business model combines a vertically integrated supply chain with a retail‐led distribution network.

