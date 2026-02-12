Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 2,796 shares, a growth of 154.9% from the January 15th total of 1,097 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,374 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 22,374 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 545.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,912,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 19,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,813. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.71 million, a P/E ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36.

About Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI. FDTX was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

