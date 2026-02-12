Ferrovial (NASDAQ:FER) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.32 and last traded at $74.24, with a volume of 1023187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FER shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ferrovial from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.30 price target (up previously from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.30.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

Ferrovial Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrovial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FER. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrovial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferrovial by 0.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrovial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

Further Reading

