Fastly Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 99,745 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,986% compared to the average daily volume of 4,781 call options.

Insider Activity at Fastly

In related news, insider Scott R. Lovett sold 42,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $425,391.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,002,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,583.70. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 62,828 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total value of $658,437.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,975,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,185,650.40. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 706,530 shares of company stock worth $7,298,947 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Fastly in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fastly from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

Fastly Stock Up 87.3%

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $8.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 79,134,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,917. Fastly has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform designed to accelerate, secure and enable modern digital experiences. The company offers a suite of services including a content delivery network (CDN), edge compute, load balancing, web application firewall (WAF) and DDoS protection. Fastly’s real-time architecture allows customers to seamlessly deploy software logic at the network edge, reducing latency by bringing applications and content closer to end users.

Founded in 2011 by Artur Bergman, Fastly has evolved from a pure-play CDN provider into a comprehensive edge cloud platform.

