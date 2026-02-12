Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 17.03%.The firm had revenue of $32.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 million.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Trading Down 1.0%

FMAO traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,779. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $377.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FMAO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) is the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, a community-focused institution headquartered in Los Banos, California. The bank traces its roots to 1916 and has grown to serve individuals, businesses and agricultural enterprises throughout the western San Joaquin Valley. Operating with a commitment to local decision-making, the company emphasizes personalized service and close ties to the communities in which it operates.

Through its banking subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, online and mobile banking platforms, and merchant services.

