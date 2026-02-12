Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM Shares Acquired by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.5% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $73,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,058,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,468,147,000 after buying an additional 1,111,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,307,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,345,132,000 after acquiring an additional 342,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $6,163,719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,598,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,023,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,912 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.59.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,230 shares of company stock worth $1,888,421 over the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 2.7%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $155.67 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $156.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $82.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

