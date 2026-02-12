Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Receives $22.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.6667.

Several research firms recently commented on EXTR. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $745,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,871,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,902,842.38. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,445,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 822,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 126,972 shares during the period. Axecap Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 72.5% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 248,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 104,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 40.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 74,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $14.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.51. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $22.89.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.33 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 75.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

