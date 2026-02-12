Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) VP John Pye Sells 4,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) VP John Pye sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $303,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 25,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,747.88. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Exponent Trading Down 5.3%

EXPO stock traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 418,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,970. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.79. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.41.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.48 million. Exponent had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. Exponent’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Exponent declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exponent

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Exponent by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair upgraded Exponent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc (NASDAQ: EXPO) is an engineering and scientific consulting firm that offers multidisciplinary analysis and advisory services to clients across a range of industries. The company’s expertise spans mechanical, materials and corrosion engineering, civil and structural engineering, electrical engineering, industrial hygiene, toxicology and health sciences, and failure analysis. Exponent provides support for product design, performance evaluation, litigation consulting, and regulatory compliance, helping manufacturers, insurers, law firms and government agencies address complex technical challenges.

Founded in 1967 in Menlo Park, California, Exponent has grown from a small failure-analysis laboratory into a global consulting practice.

