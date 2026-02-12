Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EXEL. UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on Exelixis in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 626,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,579,425. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $32.38 and a 52-week high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Exelixis had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 33.73%.The firm had revenue of $598.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 28,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,194,070.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 374,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,926,154.82. This trade represents a 6.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,230 shares of company stock worth $3,046,923. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 60,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exelixis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 504,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis’s translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company’s most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

