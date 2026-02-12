Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.20

Evolution Mining Limited (ASX:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 12th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 125.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Evolution Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as Catalpa Resources Limited and changed its name to Evolution Mining Limited in November 2011.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.