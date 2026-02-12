Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $65.99 and last traded at $67.5650, with a volume of 4369 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.19.

The business services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $124.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,813,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,767,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 26,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,741,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,965,000 after buying an additional 399,263 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,348,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,623,000 after buying an additional 268,542 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.5% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 1,340,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,665,000 after buying an additional 535,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world’s largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.