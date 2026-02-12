Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK) Announces Earnings Results

Eureka Acquisition (NASDAQ:EURK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:EURK opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. Eureka Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.24 and a 12-month high of $11.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Eureka Acquisition in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Eureka Acquisition currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eureka Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eureka Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter worth $1,431,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Eureka Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,283,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Eureka Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 305,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period.

About Eureka Acquisition

Eureka Acquisition Co (NASDAQ: EURK) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) incorporated in Delaware in 2021. As a blank‐check vehicle, the company raised capital through an initial public offering to pursue mergers, acquisitions or other business combinations. Eureka Acquisition does not engage in any operational business activities of its own and has not yet announced a definitive target or transaction.

The company’s charter provides a fixed time frame—typically 24 to 36 months—to identify and complete a qualifying business combination.

