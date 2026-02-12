Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in NewMarket Corporation $NEU

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,336,000. NewMarket accounts for about 1.9% of Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in NewMarket by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE:NEU opened at $697.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.48. NewMarket Corporation has a 1 year low of $510.07 and a 1 year high of $875.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $702.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $754.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 28.53%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of NewMarket in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewMarket presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation is a specialty chemicals and lubricants company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. Through its Valvoline business, the company markets a broad portfolio of automotive aftermarket products, including engine oils, transmission fluids, greases and vehicle care solutions. Valvoline products are distributed through retail and commercial channels as well as a network of quick-lube service centers that provide oil changes, preventive maintenance and related services.

In its chemical additives segment, NewMarket develops, manufactures and sells performance additives for fuels, lubricants and industrial fluids.

