Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.5857.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZGN. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.20 price objective (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group raised Ermenegildo Zegna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ZGN opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 73.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna is a global luxury fashion house specializing in men’s tailored clothing, casualwear, accessories, footwear and fragrances. With a focus on high-quality fabrics and craftsmanship, the company manages the entire value chain from wool sourcing and textile production to garment design, manufacturing and retail distribution.

Founded in 1910 by Ermenegildo Zegna in Trivero, Italy, the company began as a textile mill dedicated to producing fine wool fabrics. Over the decades it expanded into ready-to-wear clothing and built a reputation for sartorial excellence.

