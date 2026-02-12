Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.38 and traded as high as C$8.55. Erdene Resource Development shares last traded at C$8.48, with a volume of 184,967 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Paradigm Capital upped their target price on Erdene Resource Development from C$11.00 to C$14.40 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.40.

Get Erdene Resource Development alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ERD

Erdene Resource Development Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$550.02 million, a PE ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.88.

Erdene Resource Development (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter.

About Erdene Resource Development

(Get Free Report)

Erdene Resource Development Corp is a Canadian-based resource exploration company. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and development of precious metals and mineral deposits in Mongolia. The company’s project consists of Bayan Khundii, Altan Nar, Zuun Mod, and Khuvyn Khar. The Bayan Khundii and Altan Nar project is located within the Tian-Shan copper-gold belt in southwest Mongolia from the Chinese border city of Ceke. The Zuun Mod project is located within 200 kilometres of China’s border in Mongolia’s Bayankhongor Province.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Erdene Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erdene Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.