Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 6.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 1,473,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,176,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Erasca in a research report on Monday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Erasca from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on Erasca in a report on Monday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.36 and a beta of 1.21.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Ebun Garner sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,174.84. This trade represents a 82.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,085,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 744,268 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in Erasca by 0.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 22,729,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Erasca by 130.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Erasca by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Erasca, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca’s approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene‐driven and immuno‐oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca’s pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

