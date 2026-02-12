Equitable Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th.

Equitable has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Equitable has a payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equitable to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.0%.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $44.55 on Thursday. Equitable has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $323,543.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,845.95. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Nick Lane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $1,429,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 99,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,762,998.70. This trade represents a 23.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 203,770 shares of company stock worth $9,462,206 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equitable in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,060,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 49.5% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,012,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,301 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Equitable by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,640,000 after buying an additional 2,294,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,428,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,786,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Equitable by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,958,000 after buying an additional 1,486,286 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc (NYSE: EQH) is a leading provider of life insurance, annuities and retirement plan services in the United States. Through its insurance subsidiary, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company, the firm offers a broad range of permanent and term life insurance products designed to help individuals and families manage risk and build wealth. In addition, Equitable provides fixed, variable and indexed annuity solutions to support income planning in retirement, as well as a suite of group retirement and pension plan services for employers and plan sponsors.

The company also maintains an asset management arm that delivers investment strategies across equities, fixed income and alternative asset classes for both retail and institutional clients.

