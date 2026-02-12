Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target Raised to $1,100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $950.00 to $1,100.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.02% from the company’s previous close.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group set a $917.00 price target on shares of Equinix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $989.87.

EQIX traded up $105.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $973.31. 2,003,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,651. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $783.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $787.35. Equinix has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $992.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In related news, insider Jonathan Lin sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $711,980.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,714.20. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.25, for a total value of $1,072,065.25. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $7,681,391.75. This trade represents a 12.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,999 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,082,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

