Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.92 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Equinix’s conference call:

Get Equinix alerts:

Bookings and recurring revenue accelerated: Q4 annualized gross bookings were $474 million (2025 total annualized bookings $1.6 billion, +27% YoY) and monthly recurring revenue rose ~10% in Q4 (8% for the full year), driving a record pipeline and backlog.

Q4 annualized gross bookings were $474 million (2025 total annualized bookings $1.6 billion, +27% YoY) and monthly recurring revenue rose ~10% in Q4 (8% for the full year), driving a record pipeline and backlog. AI is a major growth driver: About 60% of the largest deals in Q4 were AI-driven (AI deals showed ~33% higher power density), with notable wins including Salesforce, Hudson River Trading, Alembic and Honeywell, underscoring enterprise adoption beyond hyperscalers.

About 60% of the largest deals in Q4 were AI-driven (AI deals showed ~33% higher power density), with notable wins including Salesforce, Hudson River Trading, Alembic and Honeywell, underscoring enterprise adoption beyond hyperscalers. Upgraded 2026 financial outlook: Management expects revenue growth of 9–10%, MRR +8–10%, adjusted EBITDA margin ~51% (200 bps improvement) and AFFO per share +8–10%, while raising the quarterly dividend by ~10%.

Management expects revenue growth of 9–10%, MRR +8–10%, adjusted EBITDA margin ~51% (200 bps improvement) and AFFO per share +8–10%, while raising the quarterly dividend by ~10%. Timing and investment profile: the Hampton xScale lease moved from Q4 into Q1 (timing, not cancellation), Equinix plans xScale deployment via JVs (no on‑balance sheet xScale spend assumed) and guides 2026 CapEx of $3.7–4.2 billion with net leverage around 3.8x, reflecting heavy near‑term investment that bears watching.

Equinix Stock Up 11.8%

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $102.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $970.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,049,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,225. The company has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a PE ratio of 88.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $783.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $787.35. Equinix has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $992.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $5.16 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,328.22. This represents a 32.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total value of $1,649,352.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,208,375.41. The trade was a 7.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,999. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Equinix in the second quarter worth about $230,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EQIX shares. HSBC set a $1,050.00 price target on Equinix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $989.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQIX

More Equinix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Equinix this week:

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.