Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 41.930-42.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.1 billion-$10.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.8 billion. Equinix also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $96.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $963.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,065. Equinix has a 12 month low of $701.41 and a 12 month high of $992.90. The company has a market cap of $94.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $783.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $787.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a $5.16 dividend. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Equinix from $961.00 to $973.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.04.

In other news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total value of $2,115,774.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,040,658.94. The trade was a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,328.22. The trade was a 32.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock worth $15,281,999 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 408.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,186,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,312,000 after acquiring an additional 953,001 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Equinix by 1,512.2% during the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 170,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,307,000 after buying an additional 159,642 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 262,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,979,000 after buying an additional 72,384 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP acquired a new position in Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,465,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,067,000 after purchasing an additional 51,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

