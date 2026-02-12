EQT (NYSE:EQT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,MarketScreener reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of EQT from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Sunday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EQT from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on EQT in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

EQT traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,708,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average is $54.27. EQT has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in EQT by 31.8% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,526,821 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,105,000 after buying an additional 368,748 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,282,000 after buying an additional 132,741 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,108,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 682,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in EQT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 587,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

