Environmental Tectonics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Short Interest Up 6,878.1% in January

Environmental Tectonics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 7,955 shares, an increase of 6,878.1% from the January 15th total of 114 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,357 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,357 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCC opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Environmental Tectonics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTCMKTS:ETCC) develops and manufactures advanced environmental simulation systems and human performance products for the aerospace, defense, medical research and commercial markets. The company’s product portfolio includes human centrifuges, altitude chambers, hyperbaric and decompression chambers, flight training simulators and survival systems designed to replicate extreme temperature, pressure and motion conditions. These solutions support pilot physiology training, equipment certification and crew safety validation under realistic operational stresses.

Serving government agencies, military services, space programs and academic research institutions worldwide, Environmental Tectonics provides turnkey projects and aftermarket support, including system installation, maintenance, calibration and operator training.

