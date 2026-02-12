Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01), FiscalAI reports. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.250-4.450 EPS.
Here are the key takeaways from Entergy’s conference call:
- Reported 2025 adjusted EPS of $3.91 and reaffirmed a long-term outlook of greater than 8% adjusted EPS CAGR through 2029, with management providing year-by-year transparency on expectations.
- Signed roughly 3.5 GW of electric service agreements in 2025 and maintain a 7–12 GW data-center pipeline (plus 3–5 GW for other industries), which management estimates will generate about $5 billion in lifetime rate offsets (≈>$5/month per residential customer) from current contracts.
- Maintaining a $43 billion capital plan through 2029 (2026 capex of $11.6 billion) with an equity need of $4.4 billion that is largely hedged via forwards/ATM programs, and management says credit metrics remain above rating-agency thresholds.
- Winter Storm Fern inflicted substantial damage with preliminary restoration costs of up to approximately $560 million (LA up to $300M, MS up to $200M, AR ≈$60M), mostly capital in nature, though the company expects recovery through normal mechanisms.
- Regulatory momentum and policy changes across jurisdictions (e.g., Arkansas Generating Arkansas Jobs Act, Louisiana “Lightning Initiative,” Texas MISO rider and recent project approvals) are being used to accelerate generation, transmission, and economic-development projects.
Shares of ETR traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,345,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,498. The stock has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.57 and a 52 week high of $102.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 1.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in Entergy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Entergy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 28,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Entergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and demand tailwinds — Entergy reported year‑over‑year revenue growth and management highlighted stronger demand from data centers, which supports longer‑term load growth and utility rate base expansion. Entergy earnings on deck as data center demand lifts utility outlook
- Positive Sentiment: Full‑year results and projects — Entergy said 2025 results came in the top half of guidance and noted progress on grid projects, a positive signal for regulated cash flow and capital deployment. Entergy reports 2025 financial results, initiates 2026 guidance
- Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance is mixed — Entergy set a 2026 EPS range of $4.25–$4.45, which straddles the street (consensus ≈ $4.40). The top end exceeds consensus but the midpoint is slightly below, so market interpretation is mixed. Entergy 2026 guidance (press release/slide deck)
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly metrics mixed — Q4 revenue rose (helping top‑line growth), and some outlets report EPS roughly in line with certain estimates, but profitability trends are weaker year‑over‑year. Entergy’s Q4 Earnings In Line With Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed some estimates — Several reports cite Q4 EPS of $0.51 versus a ~$0.54 consensus (a ~$0.03 miss) and EPS fell ~23% y/y, which prompted an immediate negative reaction in some trading sessions. Entergy slips more than 2% after Q4 earnings miss
- Negative Sentiment: Cost pressure and profit outlook concerns — Reuters highlights that Entergy’s 2026 profit forecast looked below some analyst estimates as rising costs weigh on margins, a key downside risk for earnings durability. Entergy forecasts 2026 profit below estimates as costs weigh
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Entergy from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $100.00 target price on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.83.
Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.
Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.
