Entera Bio’s (ENTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen raised Entera Bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Entera Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entera Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Entera Bio Stock Up 13.1%

Entera Bio stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Entera Bio has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entera Bio will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entera Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entera Bio by 243.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 28,322 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entera Bio by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Entera Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. 14.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Entera Bio

Here are the key news stories impacting Entera Bio this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple insiders bought shares (Chairman Geno Germano, Directors Steven Rubin, Sean Ellis, Haya Taitel and CEO Miranda Toledano), signaling insider confidence in Entera’s clinical programs; specific SEC-disclosed buys include Sean Ellis (18,000 shares at ~$1.24) and Steven Rubin (10,000 shares at ~$1.20). Sean Ellis SEC Filing Steven Rubin SEC Filing

Multiple insiders bought shares (Chairman Geno Germano, Directors Steven Rubin, Sean Ellis, Haya Taitel and CEO Miranda Toledano), signaling insider confidence in Entera’s clinical programs; specific SEC-disclosed buys include Sean Ellis (18,000 shares at ~$1.24) and Steven Rubin (10,000 shares at ~$1.20). Positive Sentiment: Company press release confirming open‑market purchases by several board members (follow-up to the CEO’s December buy) reinforces management alignment with shareholders. Entera Bio Announces Open-Market Purchases

Company press release confirming open‑market purchases by several board members (follow-up to the CEO’s December buy) reinforces management alignment with shareholders. Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating on ENTX, providing third‑party analyst support that can attract retail and institutional demand. HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating

HC Wainwright reaffirmed a Buy rating on ENTX, providing third‑party analyst support that can attract retail and institutional demand. Neutral Sentiment: Quiver/press summaries highlight Entera’s pipeline (EB613 oral PTH for osteoporosis, other oral peptides) and note completed Phase 2 biomarker/BMD signals — encouraging but still early-stage; meaningful value realization depends on later‑stage data and regulatory progress. QuiverQuant Coverage

Quiver/press summaries highlight Entera’s pipeline (EB613 oral PTH for osteoporosis, other oral peptides) and note completed Phase 2 biomarker/BMD signals — encouraging but still early-stage; meaningful value realization depends on later‑stage data and regulatory progress. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported for February appears to show 0 shares (likely a reporting/data anomaly), so there’s no clear evidence of a short squeeze or large short positioning driving the move. Monitor updated short-interest prints for confirmation. (Data entries 2/10–2/11)

Short‑interest data reported for February appears to show 0 shares (likely a reporting/data anomaly), so there’s no clear evidence of a short squeeze or large short positioning driving the move. Monitor updated short-interest prints for confirmation. (Data entries 2/10–2/11) Negative Sentiment: Quiver’s institutional holdings summary shows notable prior reductions by some large funds (e.g., Point72, Bessemer) in recent quarters, which could cap upside if institutional selling resumes. Institutional Activity (Quiver)

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of orally delivered peptide therapeutics. Utilizing its proprietary oral delivery platform, Entera Bio seeks to overcome the challenges of gastrointestinal absorption for large peptide molecules. The technology is designed to facilitate transit across the intestinal epithelium while preserving peptide structure and bioactivity, offering the potential for daily oral dosing in lieu of injectable formulations.

The company’s lead candidate, EB613, is an oral parathyroid hormone (PTH) analog under investigation for the treatment of osteoporosis.

