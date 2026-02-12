Enpro Inc. $NPO Stock Holdings Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPO. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enpro during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enpro by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enpro by 36.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

NPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Enpro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Enpro from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enpro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.00.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $277.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.22. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.50 and a 52 week high of $278.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.58.

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

