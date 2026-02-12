Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$70.97 and last traded at C$70.57, with a volume of 9294595 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$69.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. ATB Capital set a C$72.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$71.31.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$154.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.32.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 13.75%.The firm had revenue of C$14.64 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.511912 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.76%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report)

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil and renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We’re investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on more than a century of operating conventional energy infrastructure and two decades of experience in renewable power. We’re advancing new technologies including hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and carbon capture and storage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.