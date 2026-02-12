Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,051 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 300.0% in the third quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 930.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $613.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $603.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwind: coverage noting rising AI-driven semiconductor demand could benefit QQQ because large-cap tech and chip names (significant weight in the Nasdaq‑100) would likely see revenue upside and multiple expansion. AI Semiconductor Demand Could Propel These ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily market note: premarket updates show QQQ trading higher in recent sessions, reflecting momentum but not new company-specific developments. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2-11-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/positioning piece: The Motley Fool revisits whether QQQ remains a buy after strong multi‑year gains — useful for long‑term flows but not an immediate catalyst. After Soaring 84% in 5 Years, Is the Invesco QQQ Trust Still a Good ETF to Buy in 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Data note: reported short‑interest entries show 0 shares / 0 days to cover (appears to be a data error or placeholder) — not meaningful for positioning. (Internal short‑interest entries, 2/10–2/11)
- Negative Sentiment: Bear/volatility warning: a Seeking Alpha piece flags renewed bear‑market risk and argues recent rallies may be “dead cat” bounces — could pressure risk‑on ETFs like QQQ if investors rotate to defensive positioning. Sell The “Dead Cat” Bounce, The Bear Market Risks Are Rising
- Negative Sentiment: Consumer/softness themes: multiple pieces highlight weakening consumer metrics and mixed economic signals that complicate the Fed’s rate‑cut path — negative for growth and momentum names that dominate QQQ. The Consumer Is Tapping Out
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
