Elevance Health Q1 EPS Estimate Lowered by Zacks Research

Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevance Health in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $11.38. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elevance Health’s current full-year earnings is $33.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Elevance Health’s Q2 2026 earnings at $6.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $25.53 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $10.45 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $7.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.40 EPS.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $414.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $350.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $401.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $394.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.55.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $330.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.50. Elevance Health has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.84 and a 200-day moving average of $331.27.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.23. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 2.84%.The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500- EPS.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Elevance Health

Here are the key news stories impacting Elevance Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate sharply to $4.75 from $3.48, signaling higher expected profitability for that quarter (Zacks retains a “Hold” rating).

Zacks raised its Q4 2027 EPS estimate sharply to $4.75 from $3.48, signaling higher expected profitability for that quarter (Zacks retains a “Hold” rating). Positive Sentiment: Zacks also increased its Q3 2027 EPS view to $6.01 from $5.80, a modest upward revision for that quarter.

Zacks also increased its Q3 2027 EPS view to $6.01 from $5.80, a modest upward revision for that quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 by a penny (to $3.43 from $3.44), a negligible change unlikely to move the share price materially.

Zacks trimmed Q4 2026 by a penny (to $3.43 from $3.44), a negligible change unlikely to move the share price materially. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary is re‑examining ELV’s valuation — pieces weighing valuation vs. growth can be neutral unless they prompt revisions to investor positioning. Is Elevance Health (ELV) trading at an attractive valuation?

Market commentary is re‑examining ELV’s valuation — pieces weighing valuation vs. growth can be neutral unless they prompt revisions to investor positioning. Negative Sentiment: Zacks cut multiple near‑term quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 down to $10.40 (from $11.38), Q2 2026 down to $6.30 (from $8.51), and Q1 2027 down to $10.45 (from $13.30). These downgrades lower short‑term earnings visibility and may pressure the stock.

Zacks cut multiple near‑term quarterly estimates: Q1 2026 down to $10.40 (from $11.38), Q2 2026 down to $6.30 (from $8.51), and Q1 2027 down to $10.45 (from $13.30). These downgrades lower short‑term earnings visibility and may pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reduced full‑year forecasts: FY2026 to $25.53 (from $29.01) and FY2027 to $28.40 (from $31.89), which implies a weaker multi‑year earnings trajectory than previously expected. Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating.

Zacks reduced full‑year forecasts: FY2026 to $25.53 (from $29.01) and FY2027 to $28.40 (from $31.89), which implies a weaker multi‑year earnings trajectory than previously expected. Zacks maintains a “Hold” rating. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal risk has stepped into focus — a House Judiciary probe is examining aspects of Elevance’s valuation and business practices, introducing potential headline risk and uncertainty for investors. House Judiciary Probe Puts Focus On Elevance Health Valuation And Risks

About Elevance Health

(Get Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.