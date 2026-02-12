Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down previously from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of EW opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.94. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 17.69%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,700 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $650,419.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,370,184.06. The trade was a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $87,328.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,571.40. The trade was a 4.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,699,082 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 32,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.2% in the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

