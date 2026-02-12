Edward Harris Fenster Sells 163,844 Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 163,844 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $3,268,687.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,578,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,498,955.25. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, December 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 32,787 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $655,740.00.

On Friday, December 5th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 133,256 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $2,413,266.16.

Sunrun Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $18.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,553,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,578. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $22.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in Sunrun by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 target price on Sunrun and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $19.00 price target on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.99.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sunrun

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.