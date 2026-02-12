Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 481,437 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 939,910 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EXG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 314,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.78.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across global developed and emerging markets. Portfolio construction emphasizes companies with sustainable dividend track records and the potential for long-term growth, while incorporating active risk management techniques.
The fund’s investment strategy blends bottom-up fundamental research with sector and country allocation decisions designed to capture attractive income opportunities around the world.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
- USAU: The U.S. Gold-Copper Story Investors Can’t Ignore.
- The DoD just got a new drone supplier
- Think You Missed Silver? You’re Wrong. Here’s Why.
- When to buy gold (mathematically)
- ISPC: From Small Cap to Life Sciences Market Disruptor!
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.