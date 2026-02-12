Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 481,437 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 939,910 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 592,943 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EXG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 314,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $9.78.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.0657 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $4,440,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 1,202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 280,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 258,510 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 265,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 195,979 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 728,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 122,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5,259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 118,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 116,076 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE: EXG) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of after-tax income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying equity securities across global developed and emerging markets. Portfolio construction emphasizes companies with sustainable dividend track records and the potential for long-term growth, while incorporating active risk management techniques.

The fund’s investment strategy blends bottom-up fundamental research with sector and country allocation decisions designed to capture attractive income opportunities around the world.

