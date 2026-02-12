easyjet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

easyjet PLC (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.3850, but opened at $6.95. easyjet shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 430 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded easyjet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get easyjet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on easyjet

easyjet Trading Up 9.2%

About easyjet

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.54.

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc is a UK-based low-cost airline known for operating scheduled point-to-point flights across Europe, Turkey, North Africa and select destinations in the Middle East. Trading under the symbol EJTTF on the OTC Markets, the company offers no-frills air travel with a focus on affordable fares and ancillary revenues from services such as seat selection, in-flight catering and checked baggage.

Founded in 1995 by Stelios Haji-Ioannou and commencing operations in 1996, easyJet pioneered the low-cost carrier model in Europe, targeting both leisure and business travelers with a streamlined cost structure and high aircraft utilization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.