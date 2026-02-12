DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Head to Head Survey

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -15.83% 8.55% 3.76% DXC Technology 3.34% 17.56% 4.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Clarivate and DXC Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 2 4 0 0 1.67 DXC Technology 3 6 0 1 1.90

Earnings and Valuation

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $4.28, indicating a potential upside of 135.54%. DXC Technology has a consensus price target of $14.71, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Clarivate’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than DXC Technology.

This table compares Clarivate and DXC Technology”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $2.50 billion 0.48 -$636.70 million ($0.57) -3.18 DXC Technology $12.87 billion 0.18 $389.00 million $2.33 5.82

DXC Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Clarivate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DXC Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of DXC Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DXC Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DXC Technology beats Clarivate on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications. It also provides Patent and Trademark Renewals, that supports paralegal and admin tasks throughout the patent and trademark protection and maintenance process; CompuMark and Derwent, that supports critical decisions around patent and trademark protection, risk, and value creation throughout the innovation and brand lifecycle; IPFolio and Foundation IP that creates a structured environment for the protection and management of global patent and trademark assets. In addition, the company offers Cortellis Competitive Intelligence and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence, that supports the development of new drugs and medical devices from discovery to clinical trials; Cortellis Regulatory Intelligence and OFF-X to monitor drug safety issues and adhere to regulatory protocols; Real World Data and Optimize that inform commercial launch strategy and set pricing for optimal reimbursement. It serves corporations, universities, law firms, government agencies, public libraries, and other professional services organizations. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions, which enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. This segment also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services; provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates a wide spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as helps to operate and improve bank cards, payment and lending process and operations, and customer experiences. The GIS segment offers security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for migrating to the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. This segment also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improves the total cost of ownership; and orchestrates hybrid cloud and multicloud environments. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

