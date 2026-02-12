Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.91%.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of Dutch Bros stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.00. 7,456,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,743. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered Dutch Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, January 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore set a $73.00 price objective on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 648,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $35,930,054.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This trade represents a 98.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 1,678,616 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $93,062,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 9,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,254.48. This represents a 99.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,465,214 shares of company stock worth $189,800,291 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

