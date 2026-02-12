DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at KeyCorp

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $86.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Shares of DD opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 288,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,343.96. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $238,938.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,498.79. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and full‑year guidance — DD reported Q4 EPS above consensus and issued FY2026 guidance (2.25–2.30 EPS) and Q1 guidance (0.48), which reassured investors about profitability and near‑term visibility. DuPont beats earnings estimates in Q4, issues full-year outlook

Q4 beat and full‑year guidance — DD reported Q4 EPS above consensus and issued FY2026 guidance (2.25–2.30 EPS) and Q1 guidance (0.48), which reassured investors about profitability and near‑term visibility. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price‑target raises and upgrades — Several firms (Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp, Mizuho) raised targets or reiterated buy/overweight ratings, increasing upside expectations and lending momentum to the stock. Jefferies target raise

Multiple analyst price‑target raises and upgrades — Several firms (Citigroup, Jefferies, UBS, Wells Fargo, KeyCorp, Mizuho) raised targets or reiterated buy/overweight ratings, increasing upside expectations and lending momentum to the stock. Positive Sentiment: New 1‑year high — The combination of the beat, upbeat guidance and analyst actions pushed the shares to a fresh 1‑year high, which can attract momentum and ETF flows. DuPont Sets New 1-Year High

New 1‑year high — The combination of the beat, upbeat guidance and analyst actions pushed the shares to a fresh 1‑year high, which can attract momentum and ETF flows. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings‑call nuance — Management said profits are rising despite headwinds; commentary suggests operational improvements are real but growth remains mixed, so upside depends on execution on cost and portfolio actions. Earnings call coverage

Earnings‑call nuance — Management said profits are rising despite headwinds; commentary suggests operational improvements are real but growth remains mixed, so upside depends on execution on cost and portfolio actions. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and media takes are mixed on growth — Some analysis highlights leaner operations as positive but calls out unimpressive organic growth, which tempers enthusiasm absent clear acceleration. Seeking Alpha analysis

Analyst and media takes are mixed on growth — Some analysis highlights leaner operations as positive but calls out unimpressive organic growth, which tempers enthusiasm absent clear acceleration. Negative Sentiment: Short interest has risen materially — Short interest grew ~23.6% in January to ~9.24M shares (~2.2% of float), signaling some bearish positioning that could pressure the stock if negative headlines follow (though days‑to‑cover is modest).

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

