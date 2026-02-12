DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $54.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wolfe Research from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.79.

NYSE:DD opened at $52.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. DuPont de Nemours has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 7.03%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.300 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.480-0.480 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Lori Koch sold 9,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $355,574.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 288,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,377,343.96. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erik T. Hoover sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $238,938.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 112,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,460,498.79. This represents a 5.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,867,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,962,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,363,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,585,000 after purchasing an additional 842,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,019,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $441,285,000 after purchasing an additional 74,355 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 10,662,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $428,639,000 after buying an additional 1,695,097 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 12,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,614,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,921,000 after buying an additional 9,536,283 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD) is a global science and engineering company that develops and supplies specialty materials, chemicals and industrial biosciences for a wide range of markets. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the company traces its origins to 1802 and has evolved through more than two centuries of innovation. In recent history DuPont participated in a major combination with Dow Chemical and subsequent reorganization that refocused the company on differentiated, specialty businesses built around science-based solutions.

DuPont’s operations center on advanced materials and technologies used by manufacturers and OEMs in industries such as transportation, electronics, construction, industrial manufacturing and worker safety.

