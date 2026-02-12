DoubleLine Mortgage ETF $DMBS Stock Holdings Increased by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,729 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,406,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,571,000 after purchasing an additional 531,491 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,559,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after buying an additional 161,347 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 645,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,686,000 after buying an additional 77,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 644,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after buying an additional 60,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DMBS opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.67. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a twelve month low of $46.84 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from DoubleLine Mortgage ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

