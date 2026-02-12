Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dorel Industries Inc. (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.63 and traded as high as C$1.88. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$1.70, with a volume of 39,266 shares traded.

Dorel Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.63. The firm has a market cap of C$55.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C($1.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$415.73 million for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorel Industries Inc. will post 0.7015306 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc is a Canadian company that sells juvenile products and furniture. Its segments include Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile. Dorel Home segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture and home furnishings which include metal folding furniture, futons, children’s furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items. Dorel Juvenile segment is engaged in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children’s accessories which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids.

