Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $455.00 price target (down from $535.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.33.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.00. 108,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,227. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $425.11. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $377.19 and a 1-year high of $500.55.

In other news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total transaction of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,300.64. This represents a 41.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

